New corridor in Bossier Parish expected to be completed in 5 years

A new north-south corridor in Bossier Parish could be completed by the year 2020, according to parish leaders.The $23 million project would be split up in three phases and the corridor would stretch from the I-220 and Swan Lake Road area and end at Crouch Road in Benton.

"It will give us another north-south road in the parish, hopefully that will relieve the pressure off of Airline Drive and Highway 3. If you live around the lake, it will be a lot easier, to come into Bossier City that way," said Bossier Parish Commissioner Bill Altimus.



Maurine Nickel lives near the Cypress-Black Bayou lakes and has lived right off of Crouch Road for 16 years. She loves the tranquil quiet area, but says the downside of driving into Bossier City can sometimes be a hassle.

"Airline drive is so congested, full of cars," said Nickel.



But in five years, everything could change for her and other neighbors in the area, because if the Police Jury's project goes according to plan, Crouch Road could give them direct access to Bossier City.



"It would be a great asset to Benton and to us," said Nickel.

She says she knows the project will increase traffic on Crouch road, but is hopeful it won't disturb what she loves about country living.

"I'm far enough off of the road to enjoy the peace and quiet that we have," she said.



The projected would be paid for with 80 percent federal funds and 20 percent police jury funds.



At the next police jury meeting, members will vote to allow the parish administrator to acquire the land they need to get the first phase of the project going.



Work on getting the first phase started could happen as early as this summer.

