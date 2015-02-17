Facebook tip could be major breakthrough in Bossier Doe case

The long-time director of LSU's nationally recognized forensic laboratory Mary Manhein gave WAFB special access to her FACES lab as she is set to retire at the end of April. The FACES lab stands for the Forensic Anthropology and Computer Enhancement Services lab.

This is a reconstruction composite photo of a woman who was killed in eastern Bossier Parish in 1981. Authorities believe she may have ties to Southwest Louisiana. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office is taking a rather unorthodox approach in trying to identify the woman found stabbed to death in East Central Bossier 34 years ago.

Just over a week after Bossier Parish investigators turned to social media looking for leads in a case known as Bossier Doe, investigators have received a tip that could be a major breakthrough in the case.

The case has been open since 1981 when investigators say hunters found a woman's body near Highway 157 close to what was then called Johnson Road in the town of Princeton in Bossier Parish. The body of a girl now known as Bossier Doe had been near that road for weeks and officials say decomposition kept them from identifying her.

"She was stabbed to death, we know that. There was a knife left at the scene," says Detective Shannon Mack.

Detectives posted pictures of a composite drawing supplied by the FACES lab in Baton Rouge and that move, might have paid off.

Tuesday morning, investigators were tipped off to a Facebook post from a woman in Michigan who says a friend of hers has been looking for her sister for decades. The young girl in the picture, who the family friend says is Carol Ann Cole from Kalamazoo, Michigan, looks strikingly similar to the picture of Bossier Doe that investigators released.

The picture of Cole was reportedly taken in 1978 and according to the friend, Cole was a runaway and thought to have visited Shreveport and possibly even a resident of the New Bethany Home for Boys and Girls.

"There was very little evidence at the time. Just the shoes with the writing on it and a belt buckle," recalls Detective Faulk.

But investigators also have a full DNA profile of Bossier Doe. The family friend told KSLA News 12 that the Bossier Sheriff's Office has requested DNA samples from Cole's family members.

Now, it's just a matter of waiting to find out if Bossier Doe is actually Carol Ann Cole. It is unclear exactly how long it will take to get the DNA results.

We have reached out to Cole's sister but have not received a response yet.

The Bossier Doe Facebook page has grown considerably since the last time we told this story. Last week, she had 500 friends and this week, she has about 3,000, all of which have been shared thousands of times.

