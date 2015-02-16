Auditors: Sci-Port financial losses create uncertainty about museum's future

A report released Monday questions whether the Shreveport science museum, Sci-Port, can stay afloat based on losses from previous years. However, Ann Fumarolo, Sci-Port's CEO and president says despite the auditor's opinion, things are looking up for them.Sitting at the edge of downtown Shreveport, the Sci-Port science museum is known for their kid-friendly events and interactive exhibits.But the museum's latest audit is revealing Sci-Port had money issues for the 2013 and 2014 fiscal years. The report found the museum had net losses of of $532,000.00 in 2014 and $928,000.00 in 2013.Fumarolo says the net loss of 1.5 million over the past two years, isn't telling the whole story about their finances. She says you need to factor in the depreciation or "non-cash" of the net loss.

According to Fumarolo, $674,447 out of the net loss of $532,000 was a non cash item, so the amount with the depreciation taken out translates to being in the black $142,447 for the 2014 fiscal year.

"In 2013 we had a large loss of $928,000 and 668,485 of that was again a non cash item - depreciation which translates to being in the red by $259,525," Fumarolo explained.

"So actual loss during the two years you reported was $117,068 which is 2% loss for those years combined. We did not have losses of $1.5 of cash that funds operations" she said.