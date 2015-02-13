Public defender attacked, surveillance video could lead to suspects

Police say Whatley was found miles away lying unconscious in the intersection of East King's and Southfield.

A local public defender is recovering in the hospital from a vicious and brutal assault on Thursday, as Shreveport detectives look for multiple attackers.

A Shreveport police report details a terrifying ordeal for Kammi Whatley, a Shreveport attorney who contracts with the public defender's office.

Sources tell KSLA News 12 that she was beaten and taken against her will on February 12 from outside her law office in the 3100 block of Knight Street.

According to the police report, the attackers who abducted Whatley used her black 2015 Mercedes Benz to commit the crime.

We've learned she was forced into the trunk of her own car and was seriously injured, but was somehow able to free herself.

Investigators are now reviewing surveillance video to try and identify the suspects behind the brutal crime that left a public defender in a fight for her own life.

That video has not been made available to the media yet.

Whatley is listed in good condition at University Health.

