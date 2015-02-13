Officer arrested, accused of sexual assault at SPD

A Shreveport police officer has been jailed in connection with an investigation into a sexual assault that the victim claims took place inside the police department.

According to information released by the Shreveport Police Department on Friday afternoon, officers were called Thursday just after 6 p.m. to an apartment in the 5700 block of South Lakeshore Drive for a report of a sexual assault.

Police say the female victim was at the residence there claiming a Shreveport police detective assaulted her earlier in the day in his office at the Shreveport Police Complex.

According to SPD, "At the time of the alleged incident, the woman was in the detective's office being interviewed in connection with a harassing phone calls case she had reported. Members of the police department's command staff were immediately notified and supervisors with the Sex Crimes Unit were subsequently dispatched to investigate."

Based on information and evidence gathered during the investigation, which police say was conducted closely with officials from the Caddo Parish District Attorney's Office, an arrest warrant was issued charging 44-year-old James Greene with one count of abuse of office.

Greene surrendered himself to authorities at the Caddo Correctional Center Friday, where he was booked in on that charge.

Greene, who joined the department in February of 2000, was initially placed on paid administrative leave on February 11, 2015 amid the ongoing investigation in accordance with the rules and regulations of the Shreveport Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board which state: “When an employee is charged with a felony he shall, and if a misdemeanor he may, be immediately relieved of duty and placed on “departmental leave” for up to one week at full pay and with continuing seniority.”

