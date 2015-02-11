Warrant issued for suspect in double shooting

The Shreveport Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in the city's Ingleside neighborhood.

Shreveport police have issued an arrest warrant for a man who they say shot two men last week.

The shooting happened around 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 3, in the 3000 block of Fulton Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a silver Chevrolet pickup truck parked near the intersection of Fairy and Fulton Streets. Police say the truck, which had multiple bullet holes, had been abandoned and left running.

Shortly after finding the pickup truck, officers were called to the 2700 block of Lindholm Street on reports that a man was suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. The man, identified as 33-year-old Demarcus Timmons, was transported to University Health hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A little while later, officers received a call that a second victim, also suffering from a gunshot wound, arrived at Willis-Knighton North hospital. The second victim, whose name has not been released, was reportedly struck by a stray bullet believed to be fired during the initial incident. Authorities say they were not able to establish any involvement with the second victim, who was treated at the hospital for a wound to his hand.

Authorities say they've gathered information and evidence linking 35-year-old Reginald Davis of Shreveport to the shooting.

An arrest warrant for Davis has been issued charging him with attempted second degree murder. His bond is set at $225,000.

Anyone with information on Davis' whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or on their website www.lockemup.org.

