Shreveport police investigate burglary of police vehicle, gun stolen

Shreveport police detectives are seeking leads in their investigation into the burglary of an unmarked Shreveport Police Department vehicle. The vehicle was reportedly broken into between 9:00 p.m. Monday evening on February 9, and 12:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities learned about the burglary shortly after noon Tuesday when the officer assigned to the unit discovered damage to the vehicle's rear window. It was later learned that the vehicle had been burglarized.

The vehicle is described as a 2006 Chevrolet Impala, which had been parked in the Nantucket Apartment Homes in the 4600 block of Lakeshore Drive. During the reported break-in, a number of items were stolen including: a black colored, Paca brand, Molle II ballistic vest carrier with the words 'POLICE' marked in white lettering on the front and back, the officer's department issued .40 caliber semi-automatic Glock pistol, two magazines of ammunition, the officer's police badge and his department issued radio.

Detectives say there was no wrong doing on the officer's part since the equipment was locked in the trunk of the car. The department did say that they are taking a look at procedures since this is the second break-in where an officer's gun has been stolen in the last month.

"In our line of work, things are constantly evolving, laws change, so it's important that we are doing that, reviewing our policies to make sure we are following best practices. Certainly, we are going to be reviewing our policies but at this point again, the officer involved complied" says Sergeant Bill Goodin with the Shreveport Police Department.

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or on their website www.lockemup.org. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the burglary.

