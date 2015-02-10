BPSO creates Facebook page in hopes of identifying 'Bossier Doe'

The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office is taking a rather unorthodox approach in trying to identify the woman found stabbed to death in East Central Bossier 34 years ago. The body of a 15-20 year old female was found about a mile and a half into the woods on a logging road off of Highway 157 near Princeton back on January 28, 1981.Sergeant Dave Faulk, who is a detective assigned to the case of Bossier Doe, reportedly created the Facebook page. The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office is hoping for the same outcome authorities saw in another state got when a Facebook page for Cali Doe was created."There are several investigators that are working on this case," said Faulk.Cali Doe was found in the town of Caledonia, New York on November 9, 1979. She had been shot twice and left in a field. Her body was found the next day but she was not identified until over 35 years later on January 25, 2015 after authorities created a Facebook profile to help get her picture and information out to the public.Authorities describe Bossier Doe as a white female, 15 to 20 years old, 5-foot-6, 125 to 135 pounds with blonde hair. She was wearing blue jeans with a long-sleeve button up shirt and tan cardigan sweater."She was stabbed to death, we know that. There was a knife left at the scene," said Bossier Sheriff investigator Shannon Mack.She was also wearing a large buffalo nickel belt buckle and white “Evonne Goolagong” brand deck shoes. The name “D. Davies” was written in a marker on the inside of the shoes she was wearing. On the outside of the shoes were the names “Dena & Michael Brisco” written in ink.Detectives worked with the LSU FACES Lab in Baton Rouge to develop a reconstruction composite drawing of what the victim may have looked like.Some of the evidence found at the scene in 1981 was destroyed when the Bossier Parish Coroner's Office burned down in the summer of 2006. But a picture of the shoes can be seen on Bossier Doe's facebook page."We posted those shoes hoping that someone would recognize them, maybe they belonged to her best friend, or maybe someone will say I wrote on those shoes," said Sgt. Faulk, referring to the name D..Davies found etched on the shoes.Evidence tells investigators a lot about Bossier Doe, but it has yet to identify her, or her killer. Investigators hope the fresh new approach with a social networking edge can answer those questions and finally bring closure to the victim's family.

Just in the past couple of days, a new lead has surfaced indicating the victim was a resident of the New Bethany Home for Girls. The boarding school in Arcadia had a long and troubled history before it closed in 1996. Detectives say they're still checking on that lead.

Bossier Doe's Facebook page just went up on Friday and so far, it has 500 friends and has been shared 1,200 times.



