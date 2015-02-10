LSP: Train clips log truck in Bossier Parish

Louisiana State Police say no one was injured when a train clipped a log truck in Bossier Parish.It happened just before 11 a.m. Tuesday on Bolinger Cutoff Road in Plain Dealing, LA. State police say the truck was crossing a railroad when the train clipped the back of it, causing some of the logs to fall off into the roadway.Bolinger Cutoff Road is temporarily closed and should reopen within the hour.