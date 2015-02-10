Gabriel Lee sentencing delayed in Braveheart case

After a public outcry, the rescued pit-bull pup found wasting away and chained up in a Shreveport storage facility in September has reportedly been released by Caddo Animal Control to a local veterinarian.

Sentencing has been delayed for the man convicted of leaving a pit bull puppy, now known as Braveheart, in a locked storage facility without food or water.

Gabriel Lee was in court Tuesday, where his sentencing was continued to March 20.



A Caddo Parish jury found Lee guilty of simple cruelty to animals last month.



Authorities say Lee left his pit bull puppy chained up and starving back in 2013.



During the trial, Lee's attorneys not only claimed that their client was not guilty but also said that he suffered from a condition called redirected aggression. The defense described redirected aggression as a condition when someone sees something horrible and lashes out at the closest target.



Despite the defense's efforts, a small jury consisting of 5 females and 1 male found Lee guilty on a lesser charge of simple cruelty to animals.



Lee could be sentenced to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.



