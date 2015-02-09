Shreveport City Council votes to keep Little Free Libraries open

A Shreveport City Council member says he will do what it takes to get the Little Free Library back up and running in the district he represents, after it was shut down earlier this week by a zoning complaint.

A Shreveport City Council member says he will do what it takes to get the Little Free Library back up and running in the district he represents, after it was shut down earlier this week by a zoning complaint.

Councilman vows to address zoning complaint that shut down Little Free Library

Councilman vows to address zoning complaint that shut down Little Free Library

The chains are coming off of a Little Free Library in Shreveport after the City Council voted on Tuesday to pass a moratorium allowing Little Free Libraries in the city.

Councilman Jeff Everson presented a resolution for a moratorium on the prosecution of the Little Free Libraries until the Metropolitan Planning Commission (MPC) can re-write city ordinances for the free book swap program.

During their meeting, Lea Desmarteau, Chair of Shreveport's MPC, spoke to clear the air on what steps the commission had taken to cover the Little Free Libraries under Shreveport's ordinances.

That's when tempers started to flare as Councilman James Flurry accused the MPC of "embarrassing our city."

The council then unanimously voted to pass the moratorium to protect Little Free Libraries in Shreveport.

Little Free Library is a movement to encourage literacy by offering free books in communities.

The little library in the 500 block of Wilkinson Street was recently cited for a zoning violation after a complaint. The MPC claims that the free book swap program is a commercial business in a residential area.

Since the MPC issued a cease and desist to the owners of the Little Free Library, local supporters have taken to social media, started a petition and even have started their own little libraries on their sidewalks. The petition, which calls for the overturning of the MPC's order, currently has over 1,800 signatures.

Copyright 2015 KSLA. All rights reserved.