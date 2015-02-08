27th Annual African American History Parade rolls through downto - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

27th Annual African American History Parade rolls through downtown Shreveport

Drill teams, churches and bands filled the streets of downtown Shreveport Drill teams, churches and bands filled the streets of downtown Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Crowds lined the streets Saturday for one of the largest African American history parades in the country.

Drill teams, churches and bands filled the streets of downtown Shreveport for the 27th Annual African American History Parade celebration.

This year's theme was "A Century of Black Life, History and Culture."

Copyright 2015 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly