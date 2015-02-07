Krewe of Centaur parade makes its way through Shreveport

Many people came out to the Krewe of Centaur parade Saturday.

With their hands fully extended ready to catch some beads, throngs of people came out to this year's annual Krewe of Centaur parade.

Some were new to the Mardi Gras experience, while others were bringing their kids along for the first time.

One couple from Austin, Texas decided to make this year's Krewe of Centaur parade a family affair.

"We came before we had kids, and this is our first time with our kids, so we're visiting our family. We're having a good time; it's awesome," Sarah and Matt Morris said.

Jacob Twigg says he met his wife at the parade three years ago.

"Tonight is the night Shreveport comes together and we are one," Twigg said.

He says taking in the sights and sounds of the parade is something people of any age can enjoy.

"Everyone is having so much fun, no matter your age, everyone is out here catching beads, catching cups. We're having fun,” Twigg added.

Pat Flowers says it's a tradition to attend the parade with her mother, but this year her mother couldn't make it out, so she's celebrating for two.

"She loved it. She was down here all the time," Flowers said. "She's 79. We do this every year."

Thousands lined the streets, and it wasn't just for beads- it was for entertainment.

"It's always fun, and all the music is awesome," Alexus Simon said.

The beads are fun to catch, but it's pretty clear the floats stole the show.

"The beads, probably the floats," Mason Morris said.

"It's definitely seeing all the floats,” Simon added.

Well-known actor Bill Paxton even joined in on the night of fun as the Grand Marshal of the parade, making the event an unforgettable memory for newcomers young and old.

