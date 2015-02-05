Dozens gather to remember young girl killed in wreck

Shreveport police confirm that the 7-year-old girl struck by a car Saturday has died and according to the Caddo Correctional Center's website, the charge against the reported driver, Randy Presentine has been upgraded.

A Shreveport man has been arrested in connection with the crash on Youree Dr. Saturday afternoon that left a 7-year-old girl fighting for her life.

The little girl was critically injured on Sunday when a car driven by 46-year-old Randy Presentine, lost control, struck a pole and rolled over, striking De'Asia as she sat on her bicycle waiting to cross the road.

Loved ones gathered on Thursday in memory of De'Asia Henderson.

The 7-year-old died on Monday, two days after being hit by a car while waiting to cross a busy stretch of Youree drive.

“God put so many things in front of me to the point that I realized that he took my baby for a reason,” said De'Asia's mother Tequila Henderson.

Police say Henderson was hit by 46-year-old Randy Presentine who is currently behind bars facing a host of charges including vehicular homicide.

Instead of focusing on the tragic accident a large crowd of family and friends came out to remember the little girl.

"Her pose, her smile, and that she always made everyone happy, and her heart, that is inside her, she's a sweet girl,” says De'Asia's three older brothers.

Her siblings were joined by nearly 100 others who stopped by to remember their younger sister.

"Now I know that we're not the only ones that love my little sister others do too," said Martavious Henderson.

De'Asia was riding her bike home, when police say she was hit by a car, after the car hit a pole and flipped over, hitting the little girl.

Rakendrick Baker was riding alongside his little cousin De'Asia when the tragic accident happened.

"It was like I was a brother to her too. I loved her like she was my little sister and I'm really going to miss her,” said Baker.

The outpouring of love for the little girl extends far beyond the growing pile of gifts left at the scene of the wreck.

"The strength from God, the faith that I have in him, it's making it much easier for me and now I know that my baby is in a better place and that I'll see her again,” said Tequila Henderson.

Ministers encouraged the neighborhood to cherish the moments with their little ones.

Services for De'Asia will be on Saturday, February 7, at 11:30 a.m. at Praise Temple Full Gospel Cathedral.

Presentine is expected in court on March 3 for a preliminary exam.

He remains at the Caddo Correctional Center on a more than $100,000.

