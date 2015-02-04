Kelvin Brown II pleads not guilty to the murder of Alicia West

Just a week and a half after being granted a protection order against her ex-boyfriend, 33-year-old Alicia West was found stabbed to death over the weekend.

Just a week and a half after being granted a protection order against her ex-boyfriend, 33-year-old Alicia West was found stabbed to death over the weekend.

A Shreveport woman was stabbed to death over the weekend and her ex boyfriend sits in jail accused of her murder.

A Shreveport woman was stabbed to death over the weekend and her ex boyfriend sits in jail accused of her murder.

Man accused of stabbing ex-girlfriend to death had criminal history

Man accused of stabbing ex-girlfriend to death had criminal history

The Grand Jury of Caddo Parish has returned an indictment for Kelvin Brown II.

The Grand Jury of Caddo Parish has returned an indictment for Kelvin Brown II.

A Shreveport man pleaded not guilty to first degree murder charges Wednesday.

A Caddo Parish Grand Jury indicted Kelvin Brown II last week for the murder of Alicia West.

Back on December 6, 2014, officers were called to a home in the 2900 block of Oak Forest Lane on a report of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found 33-year-old Alicia West with a severe laceration to the neck. She was rushed to University Health where she died a short time later.

Police say they believe Brown waited for West to arrive home and attacked her with a "sharp-edged object" before fleeing the scene.

Brown was originally charged with second degree murder but those charges were upgraded to first degree murder after Caddo officials learned about the restraining order West had against Brown that was granted in Bossier Parish prior to the killing.

If the District Attorney seeks a capital verdict, Brown could face death or life imprisonment at hard labor without the benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence, in accordance with the determination of the jury.

Brown is also charged with stalking and pleaded not guilty to those charges as well.

He's scheduled to appear in court again on March 18, 2015 for pre-trial motions.

Brown is currently being held at the Caddo Correctional Center.

Copyright 2015 KSLA. All rights reserved.