Funeral arrangements set for De'Asia Henderson

Funeral services have been set for 7-year-old De'Asia Henderson.

The little girl was critically injured on Sunday when a car driven by 46-year-old Randy Presentine, lost control, struck a pole and rolled over, striking De'Asia as she sat on her bicycle waiting to cross the road.

De'Asia was rushed to University Health where she underwent surgery. Little De'Asia passed away the following day.

According to De'Asia's aunt, Ropunda Henderson, a candlelight vigil will be held on Thursday, February 5 at 7 p.m. where the wreck happened at Youree Drive and East Herndon Street.

Visitation is scheduled for Friday, February 6 from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Praise Temple Full Gospel Baptist Cathedral at 4725 Greenwood Road.

Services for celebrating the life of De'Asia will be on Saturday, February 7 at 11:30 a.m. at Praise Temple.

Presentine was originally charged with one count of first degree vehicular negligent injury, one count of driving while intoxicated, one count of driving under suspension, and one count of no insurance. A charge of vehicular homicide has since been added to those charges.

No bond has been set.

The family has setup an account to offset medical expenses for the young girl. Click here to donate.

