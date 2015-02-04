Shreveport mayor names 6 finalists for Shreveport Fire Chief

The attorney hired by Shreveport Fire Chief Craig Mulford says he has been hired because of concerns about accusations against his client, and what he calls "misunderstandings and misperception" about the ongoing investigation into allegations of criminal wrongdoing by fire department employees.

Click here to read the indictment handed up by a Caddo Parish grand jury on June 26, 2014 against Shreveport Fire Chief Craig Mulford, charging him with 5 felony counts of malfeasance in office.

Shreveport Fire Department chief Craig Mulford has pleaded not guilty to five counts of malfeasance in office.

Mulford pleads not guilty to malfeasance in office

Less than 24 hours after he was fired as Shreveport's fire chief, Craig Mulford wants his job back. His attorney Paul Carmouche says his client will fight to be reinstated.

Click here to view the list of applicants who have been approved to test for the job of Shreveport Fire Chief position previously held by Ronald C. Mulford before he was fired in September.

The Shreveport Fire Police Civil Service Board has approved 35 applicants for the Shreveport Fire Chief position.

Six candidates have been named as finalists for Fire Chief of the Shreveport Fire Department.

According to a statement released by Mayor Ollie Tyler's office, the list was narrowed this week to include Michael Cook, Kerry Foster, Louis Johnson, Ronald Jones, Fredrick Sanders and Edwin Scott Wolverton.

There were 36 candidates who applied for the position. Of those, 35 were approved to move further in the process. Only 27 candidates took the required Fire Chief Exam to qualify as chief.

Former Fire Chief Ronald Craig Mulford, was fired in late September after being on paid administrative leave since June, when he was indicted on five counts of malfeasance in office for allegedly violating administrative policies while handling complaints about several firefighters.

An internal audit was ordered to find out if Mulford violated departmental policies. Details of the findings were never released, but Shreveport Mayor Cedric Glover announced his termination 3 weeks later.

Mulford announced his intention to appeal for reinstatement to the job, but the ongoing criminal case complicates the civil service matter.

All 6 of the finalists announced Wednesday are current or retired Shreveport Fire Department employees.

Administrative Assistant to the Fire Chief Fred Sanders, Chief of Special Operations and Safety Ed Wolverton and Chief of Training Louis Johnson have all applied for the position before.

“We are moving forward with due diligence in the selection of the City of Shreveport's next fire chief” Tyler said in the statement. "I have narrowed the original group of highly qualified and skilled applicants down to those finalists I believe possess the greatest ability to move the organization forward in a positive direction and ensure its future success.”

The minimum State Civil Service requirements for qualifying are:

• High school diploma

• 10 years of service of full-time service with full-time, paid fire department

• Three years on the fire line

• At least a 75 percent pass rate on the Fire Chief Exam

Mayor Tyler will interview finalists to discuss their vision for the organization and assess who will be best for this key leadership position. A decision is expected by the end of February.

“This appointment is of critical importance in ensuring the safety and well-being of our citizens and visitors,” said Mayor Tyler. “We will ensure we have the right person for the job.”

More on the finalists:

Michael A. Cook

Current title: (Retired) Battalion Chief

Years of service: 30

Education: bachelor in organizational management; associate in nursing; and associated in EMT paramedic.

Kerry Foster

Current title: Assistant Chief/Shift Commander

Years of service: 37 years

Education: bachelor in organizational management; associate in fire science and associate in safety and hazardous materials technology.

Louis Johnson

Current title: Chief of Training/Academy Director

Years of Service: 32

Education: bachelor in organization management and associate in fire service management.

Ronald Jones

Current title: Deputy Fire Chief

Years of service: 38

Education: bachelor in organizational management; associate in business marketing; and associate of business management.

Fredrick Sanders

Current title: Administrative Assistant to the Fire Chief

Years of service: 27

Education: bachelor in business administration, concentration organization management and associate of science in general studies.

Scott Wolverton

Current title: Chief of Special Operations and Safety - Fire Administration

Years of service: 22

Education: bachelor of organizational management; associate of in EMT-paramedic

