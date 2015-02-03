2 injured in Ingleside neighborhood shooting

The Shreveport Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in the city's Ingleside neighborhood.

Officers were called to the 2700 block of Lindholm Street around 7:00 p.m. Tuesday on reports a man had been shot. When police arrived, they found a man suffering from three gunshot wounds, including one to the chest. The victim was transported to University Health hospital with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries.

A short time later, a second victim showed up at Willis-Knighton North with a gunshot wound to the arm. He is being treated with what are described as non-life threatening injuries.

During their investigation, authorities discovered a truck 5 blocks away, near the intersection of Fulton Street and Fairy Avenue that was riddled with bullets. Police say witnesses told them they heard about 20-30 rounds fired during the incident.

It is unclear right now which victim was driving the truck and no names have been released.

So far, no suspects are in custody and no suspect descriptions have been provided.

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to call Crime Stoppers

The shooting remains under investigation.

