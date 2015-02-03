Bossier City Council approves second phase of Airline Dr. Traffic Relief Project

The Bossier City Council has unanimously approved the use of $7M in riverboat gaming funds to pay for the construction of new roads designed to provide traffic relief in and around a proposed high-end Kroger development off of Airline Dr.

The Bossier City Council has unanimously approved the use of $7M in riverboat gaming funds to pay for new roads for a proposed high-end Kroger.

The Bossier City Council will soon vote on whether to fund the second phase of the Airline Drive traffic relief road project.

The Bossier City Council will soon vote on whether to fund the second phase of the Airline Drive traffic relief road project.

Bossier City Council members will soon vote on whether to fund the second phase of the Airline Drive traffic relief road project.

Bossier City Council members will soon vote on whether to fund the second phase of the Airline Drive traffic relief road project.

The Bossier City Council has unanimously approved to build the second phase of the Airline Drive Traffic Relief Project.

The second phase is expected to cost $6.2 million and involves building a relief road behind the yet to be built Airline Drive big box stores.

The new road will stretch from Viking Drive to Plantation Drive.

The first phase of a new road meant to take cars off Airline Drive is taking shape. The council approved the first $7 million phase in February 2014.

The road construction started in June 2014 and will stretch from Viking Drive to the now under construction George Dement Drive, which will lead into the new shopping district going in between Home Depot and Walmart.

Kroger Marketplace will anchor the high-end shopping center that will include Hobby Lobby, Panda Express and Panera Bread. This will be the first Kroger Marketplace in the state of Louisiana. Kroger Marketplace will employee about 250 people and is expected to open in late 2015.

Copyright 2015 KSLA. All rights reserved.