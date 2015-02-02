Shreveport girl hit by car dies, charges upgraded against driver - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Shreveport girl hit by car dies, charges upgraded against driver

De'Asia Henderson, 7, passed away Monday morning. (Source: Family members) De'Asia Henderson, 7, passed away Monday morning. (Source: Family members)
Randy Presentine, 46 (Source: Shreveport Police Department) Randy Presentine, 46 (Source: Shreveport Police Department)
Police say Presentine was driving the Avenger that struck the girl as she sat on her bike at the intersection of Youree Dr. and Herndon Ave. Saturday afternoon. (Source: Anna Schmidt) Police say Presentine was driving the Avenger that struck the girl as she sat on her bike at the intersection of Youree Dr. and Herndon Ave. Saturday afternoon. (Source: Anna Schmidt)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport police confirm that the 7-year-old girl struck by a car Saturday has died and according to the Caddo Correctional Center's website, the charge against the reported driver, Randy Presentine has been upgraded. He now faces a vehicular homicide charge. 

"I just want justice for my little cousin, that's all I want," said Yolanda Henderson. 

According to SPD Cpl. Breck Scott, De'Asia Henderson succumbed to her injuries just after 9 a.m. Monday at University Health. Family members say she had undergone surgery there and was on life support.

"Words can't express how we feel right now, she played a big part in our lives, and now that she's gone we have to pick up the pieces," said Roponda Henderson, De'Asia's Aunt. 

Shreveport police say 46-year-old Randy Presentine was at the wheel of the Dodge Avenger that left the road, hit a light pole and rolled over, striking the Henderson as she sat on her bicycle at the corner of Youree Dr. and Herndon Ave. waiting to cross the road around 2 p.m. Saturday.

Family members say De'Asia was on her way home from a SPAR mentoring program with her 13-year-old cousin.

Presentine was arrested Saturday and booked into the Shreveport City Jail on one count of first degree vehicular negligent injury, one count of driving while intoxicated, one count of driving under suspension, and one count of no insurance. A charge of vehicular homicide has since been added to those charges. No bond has been set. 

Police say the crash is still under investigation.

The family has setup an account to offset medical expenses for the young girl. Click here to donate.

