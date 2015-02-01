Shreveport man charged in connection with wreck that critically injured 7-year-old girl

Police say Presentine was driving the Avenger that struck the girl as she sat on her bike at the intersection of Youree Dr. and Herndon Ave. Saturday afternoon. (Source: Anna Schmidt)

A Shreveport man has been arrested in connection with the crash on Youree Dr. Saturday afternoon that left a 7-year-old girl fighting for her life.

Shreveport police say 46-year-old Randy Presentine was at the wheel of the Dodge Avenger that left the road, hit a light pole and rolled over, striking the 7-year-old De'Asia Henderson as she sat on her bicycle at the corner of Youree Dr. and Herndon Ave. waiting to cross the road.

De'Asia was rushed to University Health, where she underwent surgery. Hospital officials say De'Asia is in critical condition and family members say she is on life support.

People driving by have stopped and dropped off everything from stuffed animals to flowers at the site where the tragic wreck took place.

Family members say that for De'Asia, there was no greater feeling than riding her bike.

"That's her favorite thing to do. She rides it everywhere, to the candy lady, she rides it to her aunts and her cousins house, she rides her bike everywhere," says De'Asia's aunt Ropunda Henderson.

The aunt says De'Asia was on her way home from a SPAR mentoring program with her 13-year-old cousin, the family is in disbelief.

"She knows how to cross the street very well. Standing there waiting on the cars to clear, and here he comes speeding down the road,” said Ropunda Henderson.

De'Asia was only about a mile away from her home on East Egan Street but the news of the tragic wreck beat her home.

"My cousin called me and we went to the scene, and I saw her on the ground. It was a hurtful feeling, it was very hurtful,” said Ropunda Henderson.

The reality of the crash hasn't quite sunk in for everyone in the family.

"You would think people wouldn't be so selfish, to drink and drive," said Ropunda Henderson.

Presentine was taken to the Shreveport Police Department for questioning as crash investigators gathered evidence at the scene and interviewed witnesses.

Following his interview with detectives. Presentine was arrested and booked into the Shreveport City jail on one count of first degree vehicular negligent injury, one count of driving while intoxicated, one count of driving under suspension, and one count of no insurance.

Police say the crash is still under investigation.

The family has setup an account to offset medical expenses for the young girl. Click here to donate.

