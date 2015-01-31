Parents speak out about Jindal's Executive Order regarding PARCC testing

Gov. Bobby Jindal is urging the state education board to allow alternative tests for Louisiana public school students whose parents want them to "opt out" of standardized exams aligned with "Common Core" achievement...

A member of Louisiana's top school board says she and three other panel members want a special meeting to discuss upcoming Common Core tests, including students who skip the exams.

Parents across Louisiana are asking questions and expressing concern about a new state-mandated test their children will soon be taking.

Some parents are supporting Governor Bobby Jindal's controversial Executive Order that allows parents to exercise their right to opt out of the PARCC exam.

The order, which was issued on Friday, states in part "Following multiple reports of parents opting their children out of the PARCC exam, Governor Bobby Jindal has issued an Executive Order that allows parents to exercise their choice to opt out of the exam and urges the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) to protect school districts from consequences by authorizing alternate assessments."

Jindal is urging the state education board to allow alternative tests for Louisiana public school students whose parents want them to opt-out of standardized exams.The exams are aligned with Common Core achievement benchmarks.

Caryn Jenkins is against common core and the test that goes with it. That test is commonly called PARCC or Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers.

"When you see what it's causing children mentally, emotionally and even physically, there are parents that are reporting that their children are passing out at school,” said Jenkins.

Jenkins has even gotten her children involved with her mission to get rid of the standardized test. The mother of two became passionate about the cause after seeing her 10-year-old son struggle through the new curriculum moved into place by the test.

"He started having major emotional breakdowns when it came to homework" says Jenkins.

Jenkins began to do her own research and claims the PARCC test is hurting other kids too.

"Wetting their pants, throwing up during the test, falling asleep during the test, pulling their eyelashes out” says Jenkins.

On Friday, Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal issued an Executive Order urging the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) to offer alternatives to PARCC.

"I think it does two things, it tells the BESE board, the districts and the principals, that this needs to stop, that we need to stop this runaway train and we need to reassess what it's doing to our children,” said Jenkins. "What's most important is the children, and it's time for all of us, parents, grandparents, citizens, school leaders, teachers and BESE board members to stand up and do what's right for the children. Not for the money, not for the political push, but for the children."

Right now, the opt-out movement means that parents can keep their children from taking the test but at a cost. Those students will receive a zero on the test which could bring down the schools performance grade, and ultimately impact its funding.

Jenkins says she's not trying to hurt the school, but she has to look out for the well-being of her children first.

A PARCC information forum will take place in the Airline High School library on February 7 at 1:00 p.m. and at 4:00 p.m. at Hamilton south Caddo library.

