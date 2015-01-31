Worker dies from fall at Natchitoches Parish paper mill

A man has died of his injuries after a fall Friday morning while working at a Natchitoches Parish paper mill.It happened around 11 a.m. at the International Paper Red River Mill located north of Campti on Highway 71.According to NPSO Capt. Tony Moran, 57-year-old Phillip Whitehead of Winfield fell 15 feet, suffering serious injuries.Whitehead was airlifted to University Health in Shreveport, where he died late Friday afternoon.No details on what Whitehead was doing or what he fell from have been released.Moran says the NPSO and the paper mill are investigating the incident.





