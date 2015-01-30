Jindal urges board to allow Common Core test alternatives

Parents across Louisiana are asking questions and expressing concern about a new state-mandated test their children will soon be taking.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Gov. Bobby Jindal is urging the state education board to allow alternative tests for Louisiana public school students whose parents want them to "opt out" of standardized exams aligned with "Common Core" achievement benchmarks.

Jindal said Friday that current board policy would cause students who don't take the exam known as the PARCC test to get a zero.

His position is outlined in an executive order in which he directs the board to uphold Louisiana's education accountability system in a way that allows parents to act on their beliefs. The order stops short of directing specific board actions.

Education Superintendent John White says there is no constitutional authority behind the order. White said the governor is trying to disrupt assessments that are "the bedrock" of the accountability system.

