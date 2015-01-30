KSLA News 12 Editorial: Elio Motors - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

KSLA News 12 Editorial: Elio Motors

How confident are you that Elio Motors will one day re-open the old General Motors plant in Shreveport and send three-wheeled vehicles down the assembly line?

After a few setbacks, Paul Elio, the company founder, is no longer making predictions when production will begin. Since some of those deadlines have come and gone, he told me it's not wise to set another deadline.

Getting a car company off the ground isn't easy. The main stumbling block- financial backing. It will take about $240 million. Elio is about $175 million short.

You know when the new vehicle was announced and that it would be built in Shreveport, I think we all applauded. But now reality may be setting in. I hope Elio Motors does get off the ground, but it's looking a little more iffy. I'm James Smith.

