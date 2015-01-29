Grambling State could lose undergraduate nursing program

Grambling State University officials will meet with the Louisiana State Board of Nursing next month to learn the fate of the university's undergraduate nursing program.



For the past three years Grambling's undergraduate nursing program has been on the board's "conditional approval" list because it has not maintained an 80 percent passing rate by students taking the NCLEX exam, which is required to get a nursing license.



LSBN Executive Director Dr. Karen Lyon says while the school has been on conditional approval the past three years, the board decided last year Grambling would not be allowed to admit students into the undergraduate program.



The board will meet Feb. 19 in Baton Rouge where Lyon expects the board will take some action.



