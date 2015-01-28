Bossier City dog rescued after owners' murder adopted

Haughton family adopts Ripster days after he was returned to Bossier City Animal Control (Source: Brittany Hardy, Bossier City Animal Control)

The only survivor of the 2014 Mother's Day murders that took the lives of two women, now has a new home.

Ripster was returned to the Bossier City Animal Control earlier this week. The dog was found by police in the home of his owner, Jacqueline Beadle and her roommate Karyl Ann Cox. The two were murdered in their Bossier City home back on May 11, 2014.

Ripster was then claimed by his deceased owner's mother after spending over two months in the shelter, only to be returned six months later.

According to Bossier City's Public Information Officer Mark Natale, Ripster was adopted Wednesday by a family from Haughton.

For more information on how to adopt a pet from Bossier City Animal Control, click here or call 318-741-8499.

