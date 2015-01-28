Purple on steel: See how selected shade will appear on Jimmie Davis Bridge

One of the main bridges connecting Shreveport and Bossier City is about to get a facelift, but the project, intended to make the span safer and more appealing, may snarl traffic in the area.

South Bossier and Shreveport residents have mixed reactions after finding out about the Department of Transportation and Development's year long closure of the Jimmie Davis Bridge for all of 2015, for repairs and improvements.

The Jimmie Davis Bridge rehabilitation project is one step closer to getting underway, though there is not an official start date yet.

The Jimmie Davis Bridge connecting Shreveport and South Bossier might not close for repairs until summer, based on new information revealed Tuesday in preparation for the project.

Though a clear closure date has not been set, looking at the time frame laid out, Dorfner predicts the bridge will shut down sometime this summer.

Swatches of the colors that were made available to choose from in the "Pick the Paint" poll. (Source: Louisiana DOTD)

The steel sample reflects a slightly different shade of purple than the sample selected by voters because of the way the material absorbs the light.

DOTD officials provided a sample of the paint, known as Federal Standard Color - 37100, on a piece of steel Wednesday, demonstrating how the shade of purple will appear on the bridge itself.

The actual shade of purple the Jimmie Davis Bridge as it will appear when it is repainted this summer has been revealed.Thousands of voters chose purple as the new color for the bridge back in May from a selection of 8 colors.DOTD spokeswoman Cindy Dorfner provided a sample of the paint, known as Federal Standard Color - 37100, on a piece of steel Wednesday morning, demonstrating how the shade of purple will appear on the bridge itself.Dorfner says because the online paint swatch can look different, depending on individual's computer monitors, she wanted to get the color painted on a piece of metal, that way everyone can have a better idea of what the color will look like on the bridge.

"When someone says, 'oh it is going to be purple,' it could be lavender, it could be dark purple or deep purple," said Dorfner. "I don't think it is quite LSU purple, but I wanted to have a sample so people can see what it looks like."



In addition to repainting, the $23.4 million project includes re-decking, performing structural repairs and installing lighting. It is expected to be shut down for a full year starting in the Summer of 2015 at the earliest. An exact closure date has not yet been determined.

The contractor has opted to take the full 120 day assembly period to gather equipment and make arrangements before any work will be done. According to Dornfer, that assembly period began January 23, which would make their last day of the period on May 22. However, the company is not obligated to use the full 120 period.

"They could decide at 104 days that they are ready, so in that sense it is a little difficult to guess when it is going to close," Dorfner explained.

If the company chooses to use the full period, the clock will start ticking on their 550 day construction period, though within that period the company is only granted 365 days to have the bridge completely shut down.

"But where they decide to close it within that 550 days, we don't have a good guess on that yet," Dorfner said, but explained the contractor will turn in a more concrete plan to the DOTD by mid-February.

The Jimmie Davis Bridge was built in 1968 and serves approximately 21,500 motorists per day. According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation, the rehabilitation is intended to improve ride quality and extend the life of bridge.

