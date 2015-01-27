Shreveport police to host domestic violence prevention seminar

Women are more likely to die at the hands of a man in Louisiana than most other states. One in four women will experience domestic violence during her lifetime.

There have been recent cases in the ArkLaTex. Last year Alicia West was denied a restraining order three times in Caddo Parish before eventually getting a protective order out of Bossier Parish. That happened one week before she was allegedly stabbed to death at the hands of her former boyfriend.

That case brought up a lot of questions about the way domestic violence cases are handled.

The Shreveport Police Department will host a domestic violence prevention seminar from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the SPD complex. Detectives will offer an insight into how those cases are investigated and also discuss protective orders and signs of domestic abuse. The event is free and open to the public.

Victims of abuse or those who need help can find more resources here.

