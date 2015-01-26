Special conditions placed on Phillip DeSelle

A photograph of confessed killer Phillip DeSelle has been released to the family of his victim, just days before his early release from prison.

The confessed killer of an 11-year-old Natchitoches girl has been released from prison after serving less than half of his 50-year sentence.

The Louisiana Department of Corrections released this photo of Phillip DeSelle, 65, to the family of his victim. (Source: Justice for Averie/Facebook)

According to KLFY, the Louisiana Department of Corrections has placed restrictions to convicted child killer and new Evangeline Parish resident Phillip DeSelle.

The 65-year-old will be monitored at all time through a GPS and will have a curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day. DeSelle will not be able to travel out of Evangeline Parish without approval from his parole officer. He will also have to get an evaluation for sex offender counseling and follow any recommended treatment, if any.

Plus, DeSelle will also have to register as sex offender with the parish sheriff's office.

Back in November 1990, Phillip DeSelle admitted to and was charged with killing 11-year-old Averie Evans of Natchitoches while she was selling candy door-to-door for a school fundraiser. Since Averie's body was never found, he was sentenced to 50-years in prison for manslaughter and aggravated kidnapping.

DeSelle, now living in Bayou Chicot, is now out on early release after serving just under half of his sentence.

