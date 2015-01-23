Longview police investigating fatal shooting in station lobby

Drivers in Shreveport's Queensborough neighborhood say they want to see a change in the way the drainage system is set up on the area's main streets.

The Longview Police Department says their lobby is closed following a shooting last night. It happened about 6:30 p.m. at the police station on Cotton Street. Police say a woman shot entered the lobby of the police department, asked for help and started wielding an unidentified weapon towards officers in a threatening manner. She was then fatally shot by police. We'll have the very latest on this shooting on KSLA News 12 This Morning.

Drivers in Shreveport's Queensborough neighborhood want change in a troubled area. They say when it rains it pours especially when navigating through the waterlogged intersection of Greenwood Road and Jewella Avenue. Residents say work in the area say it's been a problem for a while, and it's a mess for drivers as well as customers at area businesses.

More than a year after the death of an East Texas woman, the push for sweeping change in the way multi-line telephone systems work is continuing. Kari Rene Hunt was murdered in a Marshall hotel room in December 2013, and her young daughter tried calling 911 four times that day but never got the help she needed because the phone required her to dial "9" first to get an outside line. KSLA News 12's Nicolette Schleisman will be live in the Alert Center with the latest on "Kari's Law" and how lawmakers are working with the Federal Communications Commission to make it easier for people to dial 911 from hotel rooms, office buildings and schools.

Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler says the city is saving money with its new hires. She says her personnel budget with recent hires in the mayoral office is already showing a savings of nearly $8,000. Hear more on the salaries of her office's top positions on KSLA News 12 This Morning.

Before you head out the door, be sure to get your forecast from KSLA News 12 meteorologist Ron Young. He has weather updates every 10 minutes! Meteorologist Nicole Madden will be live from Minden to preview the town's upcoming Mardi Gras parade.

