Kelvin Brown II indicted on first degree murder charges

Just a week and a half after being granted a protection order against her ex-boyfriend, 33-year-old Alicia West was found stabbed to death over the weekend.

A Shreveport woman was stabbed to death over the weekend and her ex boyfriend sits in jail accused of her murder.

Shock, disbelief and grief those are the emotions this weekend after the brutal stabbing death of a Shreveport woman.

The Grand Jury of Caddo Parish has returned an indictment for Kelvin Brown II. Brown was originally facing second degree murder charges but on Thursday, the Grand Jury indicted him for first degree murder.

Officers were called to a home in the 2900 block of Oak Forest Lane around 4:30 a.m. on December 6, 2014 on a report of a stabbing, and arrived to find 33-year-old Alicia West with what they describe as a severe laceration to the neck.

West was rushed to University Health where she died a short time later.

Detectives say they gathered information connecting Brown of Benton to the crime.

Police say they believe Brown waited for West to arrive home and attacked her with a "sharp-edged object" before fleeing the scene.

Brown is said to be a former boyfriend of West's.

Just one month before her death, West explained to a judge in a request for a restraining order that she feared for her life.

After repeated denials in a Caddo Parish court, an order was granted in Bossier Parish. In the span of 6 months, all three attempts in Caddo Parish were denied by Judge Eugene Bryson, who retired the day before West was murdered. Bossier Parish granted a 6 month restraining order against Brown on November 24, 2014.

In the documents from the Caddo Court Clerk's Office, Bryson cited the petition "does not state sufficient facts to constitute a violation of the domestic abuse act and that the two did not have a relationship that is required by title 46."

West's final attempt in Caddo Parish was made on November 6, 2014. West provided details of Brown allegedly speeding his car up as she was trying to get out, causing her to fly out of the car. Most of the other complaints involved excessive text messages and unannounced visits to her home along with unexplained damage to her home and car.

Brown's charges were upgraded to first degree murder after Caddo officials learned about the restraining order granted in Bossier Parish prior to the killing.

According to LA R.S. 14:30 A(8), a first degree murder charge can be applied "when the offender has specific intent to kill or to inflict great bodily harm and there has been issued by a judge or magistrate any lawful order prohibiting contact between the offender and the victim in response to threats of physical violence or harm which was served on the offender and is in effect at the time of the homicide."

If the district attorney seeks a capital verdict, Brown could face death or life imprisonment at hard labor without benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence, in accordance with the determination of the jury.

According to the Domestic Violence Abuse Act, anyone in need of a protective order must show proof of physical abuse in the past and show an actual threat from who they are getting an order against.

For more information on resources available for domestic violence victims, please contact Project Celebration at 318-226-5015. Victims can also call their confidential hot line at 1-888-411-1333 or visit their website.

