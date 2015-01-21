Third suspect arrested in 26-year-old cold case murder

There have been major developments in a 26-year-old Caddo Parish cold case homicide, with the arrests of two men.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office says a third suspect has been arrested for the 1988 murder of Claudell Staten.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Marshal's Task Force members in Nevada found 62-year-old Henry Robinson in the Las Vegas area and took him into custody on a warrant charging him as a principal to second degree murder. Robinson is currently in the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas charged as a fugitive from Caddo Parish. He is awaiting an extradition hearing.

Two other suspects, Robinson's brother Jake and their cousin Will "Roy" Rogers Robinson, were arrested in December 2014. Roy Robinson and Staten were brothers-in-law.

Jake Robinson is also charged with the 2004 murder of Harold Bruce Cotten. Both Jake and Roy are being held in the Caddo Correctional Center. Both Jake and Roy are being held in the Caddo Correctional Center on $1 million bond.

Staten's body was discovered by a passing motorists on Ellerbe Road north of Robson Road back on March 20, 1988. He had been shot several times. Sheriff's detectives said the 44-year-old man was shot during a struggle inside his moving car. He was then left outside on the ground after the vehicle crashed.

Years later while investigating Cotton's cold case, Detective Richardson received information about the Staten murder and the possibility that the two cases were connected.

Richardson began reviewing all available 1988 files and reports, and over the following years located and re-interviewed old witnesses from 1988 and identified and interviewed several new witnesses in the Caddo Parish area and across the country. These findings were brought to the Caddo District Attorney's Office and through conferencing and continued investigation over three years, warrants for all three suspects were obtained.

“The motive in this, there were actually two. One would be a personal family type of reason, the other would be related to narcotics, or it could be a combination of both,” said Detective Richardson.

Caddo Sheriff's detectives believe there is still information available concerning Staten's murder. They are urging anyone who has information to come forward. Richardson can be contacted at 675-2170 or 681-0700.

