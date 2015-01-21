From the KSLA News 12 Newsroom - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Bossier City Council passes first reading of Airline Drive Traffic Relief Project

The Bossier City Council voted unanimously to pass the first reading of the $6 million second phase of the Airline Drive Traffic Relief project. That project involves building a relief road behind Airline Drive's big box stores. The first $7 million phase of the new road was approved last year and is already being built. We'll have more on what that means for motorists on KSLA News 12 This Morning.

The future of Caddo Parish public schools is now in the hands of the voters, after the Caddo Parish School Board voted unanimously to approve the plan and send it to voters for their approval. In a 12-0 vote, the Caddo Parish School Board chose to support Superintendent Lamar Goree's "Reinvest in Caddo Schools" plan. 

A group of local TV and radio personalities have decided to step outside their news comfort zones to "Dance for the Cure." KSLA News 12's Charisse Gibson and Doug Warner have agreed to participate in the first ever Susan G. Komen event. We'll have all the information you need to know about supporting the event on KSLA News 12 This Morning.

Shreveport police are looking for the people responsible for a shooting that injured one person. It happened just before 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Corbitt Street.

