Two injured in shooting in Queensborough neighborhood

Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured.

It happened around 7:00 Tuesday evening in the 3600 block of Lillian Street in the Queensborough neighborhood.

Authorities say preliminary information suggests that a dispute between neighbors led to the shooting. According to police, both victims were shot in the legs. Both were transported to University Health Hospital with what are described as non-life threatening injuries.

Corporal Marcus Hines with the Shreveport Police Department tells KSLA News 12 that officers responded to the scene on reports of a fight before the shooting happened. After officers left, the two feuding parties reportedly exchanged gunfire and more than a dozen shots were fired.

Police say at least two houses were also damaged by gunfire.

The suspects reportedly fled the scene after the shooting and so far, no arrests have been made.

No suspect descriptions are available at this time and no names have been released.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or on their website www.lockemup.org.

Copyright 2015 KSLA. All rights reserved.