Shreveport police search for stolen department-issued gun

Shreveport police are looking for the person responsible for breaking into an off-duty officer's personal vehicle and stealing one of his department-issued firearms.The officer discovered the rifle was stolen just after 7 a.m. Tuesday. He said the Colt M-16 firearm in 5.56/.223 caliber was stolen from his vehicle that was parked in the 4800 block of San Antone Drive in Bossier City.

There were at least two other cars that had been broken into in that neighborhood. According to the Bossier City Police Department all of the vehicles were unlocked.

"The majority of [vehicle burglaries] we work are cases where the vehicles are left unlocked and valuables are in plain sight. Vehicle burglaries are crimes of opportunity for these criminals. They go around flipping door handles. That's all they're doing," said Mark Natale of Bossier City Police Department.

The Shreveport Police Department said they are in the early stages of an investigation into whether any policies have been violated pertaining to an officer carrying a department issued firearm in a personal vehicle.



Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this firearm is urged to call detectives at (318) 673-6955 or Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit lockemup.org.



