Family flees after overnight shooting sends bullets flying through home

Good afternoon! Here's some of the top stories we are working on for you this afternoon on KSLA News 12:One man has died and two men were injured after three separate shootings in Shreveport Thursday night.

Today, a Shreveport property owner is speaking out after one of her tenants' homes was wrongly targeted during one of those shootings. We'll have their story in a live report on KSLA News 12 at 5.



Plus, four major candidates have announced their intention to run for Louisiana governor. Today, they met for their first forum. We'll show you how it went.



We are also continuing to follow all of the latest developments in plans for the disposal of millions of pounds of explosive material left behind at Camp Minden by the now-bankrupt Explo Systems, Inc. On KSLA News 12 at 6, we'll hear from a local legislator who helped convince the EPA to hold off on a controversial plan to burn the M6 propellant out in the open.



Louisiana state troopers are celebrating a big pay bump, but it's not as big as they had hoped to get. Find out why they settled for less at 6.



Also at 6: Some puppies badly hurt in a fire are posing with firefighters for a fundraising calendar meant to help pay for some expensive treatments.



