Police arrest suspect in deadly shooting, ID victim

A man has died after being shot multiple times in the 100 block of Greenbrook Boulevard Friday morning.

Shreveport police have released the name of the man killed Friday in an early-morning shooting and have arrested the man they believe is responsible.

The shooting, the city's first homicide of 2015, happened just before 3 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of South Greenbrook Loop. Police arrived to the scene to find 50-year-old Reginald Wess lying in a carport suffering from several gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was taken to University Health in Shreveport where he was pronounced dead.

Police have arrested 23-year-old McKinley Efferson in connection to the murder. Police believe the two got into a verbal dispute at Efferson's residence, and he pulled out a gun and shot Wess. After police interviewed him, Efferson was taken to the Shreveport City Jail and booked on one count of second-degree murder.

Investigators say there were multiple witnesses.

Other Shootings

There were two other shootings in Shreveport within hours of Friday's fatal shooting. Officers were notified of a shooting around 8:40 p.m. Thursday when the victim showed up to Willis-Knighton Medical Center North with a non life-threatening gunshot wound to the hand.

The victim, 34-year-old Climon White, told police he was standing on the corner of Broadway Avenue and Powell Street when a dark-colored four door sedan drove up beside him. One of the passengers pulled out a gun and started shooting, and then the car sped off in an unknown direction.

Another shooting happened in West Shreveport just after 12:40 a.m. Friday. Police were called to the 3600 block of Huston Street where they learned the victim, 24-year-old Malcolm Morris, was either shot or injured by glass after it hit his shoulder.

Morris told police he was a passenger of a parked vehicle at a residence when multiple shots were fired. The shooters then fled the scene in an unknown direction. He told police he did not see who was shooting and had no idea why anyone would be shooting at him and his friends.

Morris was taken to University Health in Shreveport with non-life threatening injuries. Police on the scene say more than 30 rounds were fired from three different guns in that incident. They also added that this shooting stems from a dispute with two different groups, as officers have worked incidents before involving the groups.

Police are asking anyone with information about these shootings to contact Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or lockemup.org.

