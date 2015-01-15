From the KSLA News 12 Newsroom - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

ETX man sentenced to 50 years in prison for murdering HIV-infected woman

A man who murdered a young mother after learning she had HIV is sharing details about her death. Justin Welch, 23, of Lufkin pleaded guilty to murder on Monday, after admitting to strangling the woman, and was sentenced to 50 years in prison. Hear more on this case on KSLA News 12 This Morning. 

As the EPA gears up to burn 15 million pounds of M6 propellant, the residents and leaders of Webster and Bossier Parishes are getting nervous. Some believe there are potential health hazards and have challenged the EPA to prove otherwise. Others have added that the EPA is not doing a good job at communicating with residents and leaders, so EPA officials are directing them to a website to help answer their questions.

An Oklahoma man's viral video has animal lovers calling for action. A petition is circulating claiming alleged animal abuse at an animal control facility in Idabel, Oklahoma, but the mayor says that's not the case. Hear the very latest on KSLA News 12 This Morning.

Bossier City and Shreveport authorities are searching for a suspect who they say is wanted on felony theft charges. Patrol officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on 38-year-old Jeffery Davis on I-20, but Davis then reportedly drove off leading the officers on a chase into Shreveport.

