Appeal denied for Shreveport man convicted of murder of pregnant teen

KSLA News 12 has obtained video evidence that jurors heard, but weren't allowed to see during the trial of Marcus Taylor, convicted Friday of manslaughter in the murder of Tavia Sills.

KSLA News 12 has obtained video evidence that jurors heard, but weren't allowed to see during the trial of Marcus Taylor, convicted Friday of manslaughter in the murder of Tavia Sills.

A Shreveport man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for his role in the murder of a pregnant teenager. Marcus Taylor, 26, was convicted in October of manslaughter in the shooting death of 18-year-old

A Shreveport man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for his role in the murder of a pregnant teenager.

18-year-old Tavia Sills was found shot to death in a pond in a remote area in Shreveport's Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood in September 2008. She was 4 months pregnant.

A Shreveport man convicted of manslaughter in the brutal murder of a pregnant teenager has been denied his appeal and will now spend 30 years in prison.

In an exclusive video, Marcus Taylor walked investigators through the events leading up to the murder of Tavia Sills and the video was used as evidence in court.

Prosecutors say Taylor was there when Sills' ex-boyfriend Lamondre Tucker shot Sills back in November of 2008. Sills was four months pregnant at the time of her death.

Taylor says he and Tucker then left Sills in a pond in a remote area in Shreveport's Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood.

Taylor argued in the appeal that he was given too much time in prison considering his mental retardation.

The Second Circuit Court of Appeals denied his plea and said that considering the harm done, the sentence was appropriate.

Tucker was convicted in August 2011 of first degree murder and is currently sitting on death row for his role in the murder.

Copyright 2015 KSLA. All rights reserved.