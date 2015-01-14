Felony theft suspect leads BCPD on chase into Shreveport

Bossier and Shreveport authorities are searching for a suspect who they say is wanted on felony theft charges.

Bossier City Police Public Information Officer Mark Natale says that Property Crimes Detectives were attempting to execute an arrest warrant for 38-year-old Jeffery Davis after they spotted a vehicle that resembled Davis'.

Patrol officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Davis on I-20 but Davis then reportedly drove off leading the officers on a chase into Shreveport.

Officers on both sides of the river have joined in the search for Davis and who reportedly ditched his vehicle on Alberta Avenue in the highland area of Shreveport.

Authorities are also using K9s in their search efforts.

According to Bossier Crime Stoppers, Davis is wanted on felony theft charges after allegedly being caught on surveillance video entering a local parking garage and stealing a tool box containing several tools that were high in value. Police say they also believe Davis may be responsible for several other residential burglaries in Bossier City as well.

Natale says that they do not believe that Davis is armed or dangerous. However, citizens are urged to not approach him but to instead call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100.

