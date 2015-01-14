Ft. Hood soldier found dead identified as Bossier City native

The Fort Hood soldier found dead outside an off-base apartment Tuesday morning in Killeen, TX has been identified as a Bossier City native.Spc. Kendrick Vernell Sneed had just returned from deployment last week from Liberia, where he helped construct an Ebola treatment camp. Fort Hood spokesman Chris Haug says initial tests for Ebola given as a precaution came back negative, and that the soldier was not exposed to patients.A second, more conclusive test, has also come back negative.An autopsy has been ordered to try to determine what caused the 24-year-old soldier's death.Officials at Fort Hood say Sneed was instructed to self-monitor twice a day and report his status to medical officials.

Sneed, a 2009 graduate of Airline high school, was home on emergency leave from deployment in West Africa.

According to a statement released Wednesday by Fort Hood, Sneed entered active-duty service in June 2009 as automated logistics specialist. He was assigned to 62nd Engineer Company, 36th Engineer Brigade, Fort Hood, since June 2012.Sneed deployed in support of Operation Enduring Freedom from February 2011 to January 2012 and from May 2013 to December 2013. He also deployed in support of Operation United Assistance from October 2014 to January 2015.Sneed's awards and decorations include two Army Commendation Medals, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with 3 campaign stars, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, NATO Medal, Combat Action Badge and Driver and Mechanics Badge.The incident remains under investigation by the Killeen Police Department.