Suspects in Bossier City Old Navy burglary caught on camera

Bossier City police are asking for the public's help for information in a local business burglary.

The Old Navy Store was closed Wednesday following the break-in over the weekend.

Bossier City police are hoping to identify 2 suspects caught on surveillance video breaking into the Old Navy Store on Beene Boulevard over the weekend.

Police believe the break-in may be connected to similar business burglaries in the area.

The suspects entered the business by cutting through the roof and then used a gasoline powered chop saw to cut open a safe from which they took an undisclosed amount of money.

Each had their faces covered. Detectives with the BCPD Property Crimes Unit believe the suspects may be linked to other recent burglaries that were committed in the same fashion including one that happened last month at Topps Western World in Bossier City as well as two others in Miller County, Arkansas.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100.

They can also submit a web tip via the Bossier Crime Stoppers website - bossiercrimestoppers.org. Persons who contact Crime Stoppers are reminded they may remain totally anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

