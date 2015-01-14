From the KSLA News 12 Newsroom - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Bossier City police looking for missing teen

Bossier City police are seeking the public's help finding a missing teenager. Police say 15-year-old Gabriela Mota was last seen at her residence Tuesday morning. Authorities say there is no indication of foul play, but they are concerned for the teen's welfare.

Bossier City Council members will soon vote on whether to fund the second phase of the Airline Drive traffic relief road project, and Tuesday, they heard a breakdown of the project from the city engineer. Hear the very latest on KSLA News 12 This Morning.

Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that left a local man injured. It happened just after 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Kings Manor Apartments in the 7200 block of Bernstein Avenue. Police say the man was shot in the lower back. 

About a dozen East Texans stood out in the cold in front of the Nacogdoches County Courthouse Tuesday with one simple message: Reject Keystone XL. Protesters said now is a critical time to speak out. Hear what else they said on KSLA News 12 This Morning.

Flu cases are on the rise in the ArkLaTex, and doctors are saying children and seniors are at high risk. KSLA News 12's Nicolette Schleisman will be live in the Alert Center with what you can do to protect yourself and your family. 

