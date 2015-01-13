Bossier City Council learn new details about plan to reduce Airline Drive traffic

Bossier City Council members will soon vote on whether to fund the second phase of the Airline Drive traffic relief road project. Tuesday, they heard a breakdown of the project from the city engineer.Airline Drive sees about 50,000 cars a day, which can lead to back ups.

"I know a lot of people get frustrated on Airline Drive now," said Bossier City Engineer Mark Hudson.



Hudson is hoping to get at least 8,000 of those cars off of the congested Airline Drive with their Traffic Relief Road project.

"It will essentially give the motorists on Airline Drive the option of avoiding Airline Drive," Hudson explained.



Construction for the $7 million first phase of the project has already started. That part of the project extends from the new George Dement Boulevard to Viking Drive. According to Hudson, that construction should be done this summer.



The second phase of the project would cost $6 million and the relief road, which would be an extension of Plantation Drive, would curve south and include Douglas Drive. That part of the project hasn't been approved by the council yet.



When the details were presented to the council Tuesday, at least one council member wasn't happy about it.

"It would not be good for that neighborhood," said Councilman Thomas Harvey, whose district is in the geographical location of the project. "By extending Douglas Drive all the way to the relief road, it would just increase the traffic."

Harvey says people who live in his district think more drivers will use the residential portion of Douglas Drive to cut through their neighborhood to get to the relief road from Benton Road.

"If they take Douglas Drive outside of the equation and don't extend it to the relief road then I would support it," said Harvey.



But Hudson says the best part of having Douglas Drive connected to the traffic relief road is its a signalized intersection.

"Signals are real hard to come by these days, so we might as well take advantage of a signalized intersection" says Hudson.



Harvey suggested moving the signal from Douglas to Plantation Drive and not connecting Douglas at all to the traffic relief road. Hudson says the chances of the state giving the ok to move the light would be slim.



"I'll vote against it, as it stands now," Harvey said.



If the plan is approved, the speed limit for the traffic relief road will be 45 miles per hour and have streets lights and drainage for future development. That road, which will be an extension of Plantation Drive, will be a 3-lane street. The new George Dement Boulevard will be 5 lanes and Douglas Drive will be widened to a 4-lane street.



The council will vote whether or not to fund the project next Tuesday. If they approve to fund it, construction could start as early as March and take about a year to build.



