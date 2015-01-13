BPSO provides unique opportunity for children with disabilities

The boy hand-delivered the letter to the Sheriff's Office, the only problem, he lives in Chester County Pennsylvania and the invitation was from the Chester County South Carolina Sheriff.

The boy hand-delivered the letter to the Sheriff's Office, the only problem, he lives in Chester County Pennsylvania and the invitation was from the Chester County South Carolina Sheriff.

Peydan Brown, 9, and her hunting guide, Tony Nichols, sight in her rifle at the Bossier Sheriff’s Office Rifle Range Friday afternoon (Source: Dep. Josh Cagle, Bossier Sheriff's Office)

Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington hosted three young hunters with disabilities from the Dream Hunt Foundation over the weekend in north Bossier Parish.

The Dream Hunt Foundation is a Louisiana-based nonprofit organization that gives children with special needs or who are underprivileged the chance to go on a guided hunt.

The children sighted in their rifles Friday afternoon at the Bossier Sheriff's Range with help by firearms instructors from the Bossier Sheriff's Office and guides from Dream Hunt Foundation.

The young outdoor enthusiasts hunted Friday afternoon and Saturday. Although 9-year-old Peydan Brown didn't see a deer, she was fortunate enough to shoot a hot Saturday morning.

This is the second time the Bossier Sheriff's Office has hosted the Dream Hunt Foundation.

“It's one of the best programs I've ever seen,” said Sheriff Whittington. “These hunters dedicate their time to bring these young people out who otherwise would not be able to get up in a deer stand because of different difficulties they face,” he said. “We're giving them an opportunity to hunt.”

Last fall, the Sheriff's office hosted a hunt for Dream Hunt Foundation, founded in the spring of 2013 by Jeff Warren to make a difference in the lives of children with special needs.

“This year we are hoping to take 26 kids who are disabled or disadvantaged on a hunt of their dreams,” said Keith Ratcliff, of Dream Hunt Foundation. “We do this with a lot of volunteers, a lot of willing land owners, and a lot of people who donate money to help us buy equipment. We have been able to bring these kids out here, let them enjoy the outdoors, and see a little of God's green earth, and hopefully get a shot at a deer.”

Copyright 2015 KSLA. All rights reserved.