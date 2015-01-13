From the KSLA News 12 Newsroom - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Police: Drive-by shooting injures Shreveport teen

Shreveport police are looking for the person responsible for shooting a local 15-year-old. Officers were called to a Shreveport hospital just before 9:15 p.m. Monday after the teen showed up with a gunshot wound to the leg. Police say it happened on West 73rd Street near Bernstein Avenue. Hear the very latest on KSLA News 12 This Morning.

The Bossier City Council will soon vote on whether to fund the second phase of the Airline Drive traffic relief road project. The first $7 million phase of a new road meant to take cars off of Airline Drive is taking shape. The council is scheduled to vote again at their January 20 meeting on whether to fund the second phase for nearly $6.3 million.

The Ouachita Parish woman missing since December 31 has been found safe in Shreveport. Deputies have not released many details, but did confirm that 44-year-old Kala Caples has been located. 

Funeral arrangements have been set for the two elderly Shreveport siblings who died from injuries sustained in a house fire last week. The fire happened Wednesday at a home in the 200 block of East 68th Street. We'll have the details on KSLA News 12 This Morning.

