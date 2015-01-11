Former Shreveport Fire Chief to return as city's CAO

Brian Crawford served 27 years with the Shreveport Fire Department, the last three of them as fire chief, before taking the job at City Hall in June of 2011.

Brian Crawford, former Shreveport Fire Chief and former Assistant CAO for the City of Shreveport, is coming back to serve as the city's Chief Administrative Officer.

Crawford served as Shreveport's Assistant CAO for 18 months before taking the fire chief's job in Plano, TX in October 2012.

Before that, Crawford served 27 years with the Shreveport Fire Department, the last three of them as fire chief.

Plano Director of Media Relations Steve Stoler tells KSLA News 12 that Crawford has notified the city that he has accepted his appointment as the city administrator for Shreveport.

Stoler says the appointment won't be official until the Shreveport City Council votes on it, which is expected to happen on January 27.

KSLA News 12 has reached out to Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler's office for confirmation of the appointment and Crawford's acceptance of the job.

Crawford holds a Bachelor's degree in Organizational Management and a Masters in Organizational Psychology and is a graduate of the National Fire Academy Executive Fire Officer program as well as the Harvard University Senior Executives in State and Local Government Program.

Copyright 2015 KSLA. All rights reserved.