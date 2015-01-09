Props for sale: Hank Williams biopic set pieces up for grabs

Tom Hiddleston tweeted this photo in June of himself on the set of I Saw The Light. (Source: @twhiddleston/Twitter)

Auctions Unlimited is selling off all of the items used to make the Hank Williams biopic, "I Saw the Light," filmed in Shreveport in late 2014.

The props for sale range from pianos to furniture to lamps and kitchenware.

Debra Johnson, with Auctions Unlimited says there is something for everyone at this sale.

"Everything in here is from the 20s through the 70s. So they'll be able to pick up anything you can imagine - and everything it takes to fill a room. There were fifty-six sets, so anything it takes to fill a room, it's in this building," says Johnson.

The sale began on January 8, and will continue through January 10. Doors open on Saturday at 9 a.m. at 6901 West 70 St. in Shreveport.

This is the first of three phases of selling off items used to make the movie.

"I Saw The Light" will be released in theaters later this year.

Copyright 2015 KSLA. All rights reserved.