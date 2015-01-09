Second elderly victim dies after being injured in Shreveport house fire

From the KSLA News 12 Newsroom - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

A second victim who was rescued from a burning home on Wednesday has died. Orine Demery, 81, passed away just after 10 p.m. Thursday at University Health. She and her 76-year-old brother Foster Demery, who died from his injuries Wednesday, were bedridden and unable to escape when their Cedar Grove home went up in flames. We'll have the very latest on KSLA News 12 This Morning.

School will be back in session in Horatio, Arkansas Friday after students were sent home early yesterday morning because the school didn't have electricity or heat. School leaders say the power to the school was restored by mid-morning Thursday.

Also coming up, a Shreveport firefighter was arrested yesterday after reportedly getting into a fist fight with a known female. The fight happened at his assigned firehouse, Station 7. Police say 31-year-old Skylo Johnson was charged with disturbing the peace by fighting. He was placed on paid administrative leave.

Protecting your home's pipes from extreme cold weather is a must. On KSLA News 12 This Morning, we'll talk to an expert plumber who will tell you how protecting your pipes will help save you money and keep you warm this winter.

